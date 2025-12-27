Subscribe
The Restore Britain Party Launches
You're not being offered a good time
Feb 14
Morgoth
Towards the New Sincerity
Have we entered a post-cynicism era?
Feb 10
Morgoth
Here Be Dragons (Video)
On Richard Dawkins coming to face-to-face with uncomfortable truths.
Feb 3
Morgoth
January 2026
Monthly Review, January 2026
Why are western elites so easy to corrupt?
Jan 31
Morgoth
The Lotus Eaters And American Power (video)
In my first video in a long while, I respond to a heated discussion about the Lotus Eaters.
Jan 27
Morgoth
AI Asian Guy: Silver, Slop and Psy-Ops
On the AI social media influencer targetting the dollar
Jan 26
Morgoth
2026: The Year of Hard Realities
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.” Karl Rove.
Jan 20
Morgoth
Trouble In Greenland, with Frodi Midjord
Where's all this going?
Jan 15
Morgoth
Classic Movies #51: Gone With the Wind
Endeavour and I jump into what may be the ultimate Classic Movie of them all, and discuss Gone With The Wind. Naturally, this also means discussing the…
Jan 12
Morgoth
A Night Out in Newcastle
I took a festive trip into Newcastle's nightlife after years and years away
Jan 5
Morgoth
December 2025
My Recent Appearances On Millenniyule And The J Burden Show
My end-of-year stint on Millenniyule comes early this year, and I also recently went on the J Burden Show.
Dec 27, 2025
Morgoth
The Joy Of Whisky
Three whiskies I'd recommend for Christmas this year
Dec 18, 2025
Morgoth
