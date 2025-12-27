Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Home
Podcast
Quick Takes
Video/Streams
Analysis And Long Form
Contact
Fiction
About

January 2026

Monthly Review, January 2026
Why are western elites so easy to corrupt?
  Morgoth
48:44
The Lotus Eaters And American Power (video)
In my first video in a long while, I respond to a heated discussion about the Lotus Eaters.
  Morgoth
AI Asian Guy: Silver, Slop and Psy-Ops
On the AI social media influencer targetting the dollar
  Morgoth
2026: The Year of Hard Realities
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.” Karl Rove.
  Morgoth
Trouble In Greenland, with Frodi Midjord
Where's all this going?
  Morgoth
1:37:21
Classic Movies #51: Gone With the Wind
Endeavour and I jump into what may be the ultimate Classic Movie of them all, and discuss Gone With The Wind. Naturally, this also means discussing the…
  Morgoth
A Night Out in Newcastle
I took a festive trip into Newcastle's nightlife after years and years away
  Morgoth

December 2025

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture