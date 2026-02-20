Roundtable: Restore Britain
I joined Millennial Woes, Nick Dixon, and Mark Houghton for a lengthy discussion on the emergence of Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party. We discuss the prospects of it being derailed or subverted, the mainstream response, why it exists, and the challenges ahead.
If anyone wants to make a bet with me I'm very confident we won't become a minority in our own country.
Why?
Where I live there is quite a bit of diversity. Over the years I've spoken to many Pakistanis (actual ones not their kids who are generally more irritating). I've heard them say "I don't like how this country has changed. You must stop people from my country coming here".
I've heard several British born Pakistanis say they want to move to Dubai or another country.
I've heard Somalis complain that they feel like a hamster on a wheel.
I've heard Africans say Britain isn't as good as it used to be. Some Africans have gone back home because they don't want their kids getting involved in crime.
Blacks don't like South Asians and the latter really don't like blacks. Between South Asians indeed between the Pakistanis there are many beefs. The Chinese can't stand any of them.
The Muslim bloc will be getting a massive 77th Brigade psyop campaign with the British establishment doing what it does best: turning people against one another.
So they aren't all going to unite against us and they feel the nagging anxiety about where the world is heading that we do.
Their birth rate has dropped off a cliff such that primary schools in London are now closing for lack of children. Globally birth rates are cratering. I put it to you that this has less to do with the various causes cited by Right wingers (feminism etc) and more that every where there is a sense that something bad is going to happen. It's not that people are making a rational choice to not have kids. It's that their natural instincts are seizing up.
A friend of mine - a very clever businessman who stood for UKIP - said to me a few years ago "I think they're are a lot fat women because they're hoarding calories for something".
If you feel pessimistic you should see what the Lefties think. Reform leading in the polls terrifies them.
Why is Israel going beserk? Why is America lashing out? Why do the neoliberals at the Telegraph get shittier and more deceitful with every passing year?
It's because this system is ending. Neoliberal globalisation has failed. The West thought it could take over the entire world and it's failed.
Thatcherism is a busted flush: the buses and trains are being taken back into public ownership. Privatised water has been a disaster. Privatised energy costs a fortune. Deregulated banks spoke for themselves.
So my suggestion would be to hold tight and not stress. Get involved at local level with ordinary people so that when the crisis comes - probably a mixture of financial turmoil and war - you can help as many people as possible. Stock up on food and have enough so that you can make sure as many of the children where you are get through to the other side.
Good morning Morgoth, from gloomy West Yorkshire. I've not long arrived at work, and one of the most important discussions has just dropped. I can't wait to get home to listen! to this, as my own mind has been buzzing with Restore-related questions and possibilities since last Friday night. Cheers!