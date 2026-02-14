Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunky Haggis's avatar
Hunky Haggis
6d

Thanks Morgoth. Rupert Lowe is a man of integrity and loves his people and has a pair of b@lls to say what has to be said in parliament.

The British people have had enough, it's so obvious what's going on. Even the Middle Class can see it and the state of the country can't be concealed anymore by propaganda because it's at everyone's doorstep now.

As far as the Zio threat, I don't know if Lowe is J-woke or not. But there's probably some younger Noticers in his staff who can direct him on this subject.

I think us Brits do best when our back is against the wall, maybe we had to sink this low to take action. Once the porn, Netflix and booze has nearly erased your soul, and you start to yearn for the days of yesteryear when life was more spiritually satisfying with a sense family, community and nationhood then that's when you start to take action. Especially the younger tech-savvy generation who've grown up in the anti-white world called "diversity" and can see what a con it is, and who can access those stirring videos of Britain in the 50s and then compare it to today and say, "Something is awfully wrong".

It may paradoxical, but the state of the nation gives me hope for the future.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Morgoth and others
sam's avatar
sam
6d

There never was much hope. Just a fool's hope.

Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture