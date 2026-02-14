As I’m sure many people will be aware, Rupert Lowe launched the Restore Britain Party on Friday, 13th February. Fittingly for the state of the country, Lowe’s promotional video was sombre in tone, no fanfare, no gloss or razzamatazz, just a man who could have spent the rest of his life on his farm being dragged back into public life by an ancient sense of duty. Small surprise, then, that Lowe is frequently being hailed as our Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.

As I noted recently, there’s a new era of sincerity emerging where the bullshit and spin have been snipped away like fatty blubber on a steak.

The Restore Britain think tank, which preceded the launch of the party proper, had only just concluded their inquiry into the rape gangs, which revealed horrors and barbarism that are difficult to comprehend. This matters because the monstrous abomination the British establishment and media class have become is exposed and even complicit in what is the worst atrocity on these isles for at least 500 years, perhaps ever.

The grim shadow of what would, if the victims were another race, be called a crime against humanity, goes some way to providing context to the low-key launch of Restore Britain.

Rupert isn’t offering us a good time, or vibes, or ways to open up new revenue streams and hustle. One is reminded of the famous Ernest Shackleton advert:

Let us be wide-eyed and clear-headed about this. There is little chance of success; we’re all jaded and cynical, and I, for one, had secretly given up entirely on a political solution being possible. And perhaps it isn’t.

I’m supporting Restore Britain, but I’m fully aware of the nefarious forces out there that will descend to subvert, redirect and hijack the energy and potential. The obstacles to success are truly monumental. We must navigate between the Scylla of making unreasonable (and possibly illegal) demands on the party regarding ethnic activism and ideals, while also preventing a lurch toward the Charybdis of Zionist containment and Tommy Town.

Compromises will have to be made, and people are going to argue and bicker about those compromises.

All of which fails to even mention the siren call of Farage and Reform, which now nest in the political terrain that Restore must occupy. Yet, in his arrogance, Farage has grossly misjudged the public mood by stuffing his party with Tories. Indeed, there is a very strong case to be made that Reform is not much more than a holding pen for the backstabbing bastards who created the mess we’re in in 2026.

The obvious line of attack from Restore supporters towards Reform must concentrate on the fact that the party is simply a Tory Party 2.0 and bind it to the term “Boriswave” forever.

Let us not forget, Reform was supposed to be the means by which the “uniparty” was destroyed. It is my view that that was a ruse to prevent the right wing of the mainstream from shrivelling up and dying because of their treachery.

Yet already I see the same old tired arguments about splitting the vote, that Labour or the Greens will be a horror beyond what we have endured so far. This is to misunderstand the central dynamic of British politics; there never was a right-wing vote on offer to begin with. The vote was split between two Tory Parties!

It is precisely this skullduggery and swindling that have burned out so many people in Britain. It is why many people will roll their eyes at the prospect of another trip around the Cape of Hope, only to break against the rocks of despair once again.

As I said on Xitter, I’d prefer an honourable defeat supporting an honest man such as Lowe than have another “fell for it again award” at the hands of Farage and his Tories.

We are too late, we have been conned one too many times. What can even be done now? Is it all just cope? Maybe.

Yet, it is this dogged, grim attitude that I find persuasive. We are about to have the fights and discussions that we should have had 20-25 years ago, but here we are. A few people who are well-known have said to me privately that “this is it tbh”, meaning that this is the last throw of the dice in terms of politics.

We are too late, we are beset by bastards and forked tongues on all sides. We are too few in number, and it will all probably end in disaster. Yet there is a flicker of hope regardless.

For now, at least, we have the chance to rage, rage against the dying of the light.