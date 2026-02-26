Morgoth’s Review

sam
4h

Farage just wants to be welcomed to the Tories table after being scorned by them for many decades. Rupert Lowe won't tolerate any Tories who are culpable for the situation that Britain finds itself. Rupert Lowe is out there to change Britain and that makes all the difference.

KlarkashTon
5h

If there is anything to be criticized in this piece of yours, Mr. Morgoth, it is that - unlike all your other work - what you explain is all-too-obvious or, more correctly, _should_ be all-too-obvious. And yet the mere fact that there is a controversy around it demonstrates that it needed to be spelt out. Thank you for that.

