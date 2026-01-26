Morgoth’s Review

Joel Pacheco
Jan 26

I own gold and silver bullion and have watched with alarm as its value has increased rapidly.

I wrote a few weeks ago that $8000 an ounce gold had been projected for 2026; now I think that is entirely possible, but I shudder to think what the streets outside my door will be like.

What's the point of being rich if there is nothing to buy, no electricity, or public safety?

4 replies by Morgoth and others
KlarkashTon
Jan 26

Once again 100% on the mark. Yes, I do not think that the "AI Asian Guy" is an emergent phenomenon or that he was randomly created by a single individual in his basement, either. I do wonder though whether there is only a small time window for shenanigans like this. Is it not likely that sooner rather than later, YT and other video platforms will be absolutely flooded with a cacophony of AI content pushing messages in all different kinds of directions? At that point, will people not just shrug all that kind of stuff off like the scam emails of days past?

4 replies by Morgoth and others
