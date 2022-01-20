Welcome to the Morgoth’s Review hub.

Hello folks, after years of having my content scattered across various platforms in order to stay one-step ahead of the Thought Police, I’ve decided it was time to create a hub for everything I do.

I can return once again to the blogging format, which was always my preferred format, and I’m able to make use of the Substack subscription model in order to be supported.

Here all live-streams and podcasts, the MorgCast, videos and video essay scripts, and written content will be hosted. I will also being doing special one-off podcasts just for Substack.

So if you like what I do you can have full access to everything for £3/$5 per month. Or support me on Subscribe Star:

https://www.subscribestar.com/morgoth-s-review

Thanks to everyone who enjoys and supports my work.