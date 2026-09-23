Veg Patch Chat With Millennial Woes

One real-world commitment after another has kept me offline quite a lot recently, the last of those commitments involved meeting Millennial Woes after 12 years of association online. Unfortunately, the tight schedule meant we only managed to record a relatively brief chat.

It’s a curious experience these days to be ‘logged off’ for a time. I return to discover that the Government is prepping us for war and conscription; Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests it’s our duty to die for home and hearth, while the next day, insisting that we are but mere mongrels. Meanwhile, there’s an apparent energy shortage hurtling toward us just in time for winter.

I think I will have more to say on Rees-Mogg’s ridiculous assertion that, because we’ve been invaded and conquered before, we must acquiesce in it again. If we accept this frame, then are the rape gangs simply our version of the ‘Harrying of the North’ or Viking raids?

The sheer stupidity of using wars, subjugation and conquests as rationalisations for multiculturalism leaves one questioning the value of such a prestigious education that Rees-Mogg enjoyed.

All in all, it was great to finally meet Woes in the flesh. It attests to the increasing blurring between the online and the real world. The digital abstraction and eyeball-to-eyeball.

It is those in-person realities that also, contrary to what Rees-Mogg prattles, tend to prove that being invaded and subjugated isn’t historical whimsy, but a rather miserable experience.