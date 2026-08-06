All Those Loose Ends

In a new video, I explore the bottleneck in British politics, where the media class is flatly refusing to engage with younger dissidents on the question of demographics. I note the similarities between their refusal to take responsibility for the world they created and George R.R. Martin's inability to complete his life’s work.
It is, fundamentally, an …
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