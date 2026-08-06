Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Morgoth’s Review

All Those Loose Ends

Morgoth's avatar
Morgoth
∙ Paid

In a new video, I explore the bottleneck in British politics, where the media class is flatly refusing to engage with younger dissidents on the question of demographics. I note the similarities between their refusal to take responsibility for the world they created and George R.R. Martin's inability to complete his life’s work.

It is, fundamentally, an …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Morgoth’s Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture