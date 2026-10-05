Classic Movies#58: Excalibur

We finally arrive at one of the most requested films of all time, John Boorman’s majesterial Excalibur. We look at the film’s background and the Arthurian lore that inspired it, then explore deeper themes, such as the Pagan ‘Old Ways’ being replaced by Christianity and the abyss of despair between the two eras.

Why is Perceval so crucial to the story? What is the true nature of Mordred and Morgana? Does the search for the Holy Grail indicate the arrival of Faustian Man?

And much, much more…

The original stream, featuring many shots from the film, is here.

Further reading.