Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review
Video/Streams
The Multicultural Dark Forest
0:00
-18:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Morgoth’s Review

The Multicultural Dark Forest

Morgoth's avatar
Morgoth
Paid

As ethnic minorities begin demanding that the definition of ‘English’ be changed to include them, I offer some thoughts on the inherent bad faith of concealing ethnic power-grabs for social justice. Are we living in something resembling Dark Forest theory?

I intend to start doing more videos than I have been recently, and paid subscribers will get early …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Morgoth’s Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.