The Multicultural Dark Forest

As ethnic minorities begin demanding that the definition of ‘English’ be changed to include them, I offer some thoughts on the inherent bad faith of concealing ethnic power-grabs for social justice. Are we living in something resembling Dark Forest theory?
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