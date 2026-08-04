Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Richard Day's avatar
Richard Day
6d

I wonder what a what Nolan's idea of a 'modern audience' looks like. I wonder if he ever contemplates what the people queuing up for hours to get into the great architectural masterpieces of europe are consuming. I wonder if he ever grows curious about the ethics sensibilities and skill sets of the builders crafstmen and artists that built these masterpieces and then sacrificed themselves to defend them. Nolans job appears to be making any semblance of reality and mythology inauthentic and forgettable. Nolan is a cultural vandal serving a peverse Hollywood. One positive is its already wetted our appetite for the real thing. Lets see who steps up to deliver it.

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Terry Bell's avatar
Terry Bell
6d

I don't watch movies made after the turn of the century, it's all Project Mockingbird filth made to destroy my people. It probably always was but they turned up the volume recently.

Oh sorry, there was one film I watched called "Ford vs Ferrari" about Carrol Shelby & Ken Miles - it put a lump in my throat. No black lesbians, just a story about friendship & the time when the West still loved itself. I'd recommend it.

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