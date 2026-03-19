Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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nicyooyak's avatar
nicyooyak
13h

Winter is coming.

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Dissident Finance's avatar
Dissident Finance
12h

Excellent point on solutions. But one thing to touch upon is the excuse our welfare systems need them. I believe it was Denmark and Norway that published data showing third world immigrants cost much more in benefits than anything they ever contribute, even at prime working age. Bringing them in never made economic sense. There is no excuse.

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