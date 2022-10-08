There’s a scene in The Matrix Reloaded in which Councillor Hamann engages Neo in conversation and suggests that they take a walk down to the engineering level of the real world city, curiously named ‘‘Zion’’. Hamann explains to Neo that he enjoys walking in the bowels of the engineering district late of an evening because it reminds him of the raw mecha…
The West: An Elephant On Stilts?
Is the progressive view of history a mirage propped up on vulnerable infrastructure?
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