The Macpherson Report: How The British Police Became Anti-White

In the aftermath of the Henry Nowak murder, Horus and Millennial Woes join me for a deep dive into the Stephen Lawrence case and the subsequent Macpherson Report that deemed the Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist. We discuss the various movers and shakers involved, the power dynamics, and whether or not the state was waiting for what turned out to be the perfect test case.

Also discussed is the term “institutionally racist” and how, when acknowledged, it results in the total capitulation and capture of the institution. What’s more, when viewing media from that time (1999), it is quite clear that the assault on the Metropolitan Police would be merely the first domino to fall to pave the way for the “new world” to come.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary I reference from 1999:

You can find Horus on Substack here:

And Millennial Woes here: