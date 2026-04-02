Monthly Review, March 2026

In this month’s round-up, I read through March’s articles and offer some thoughts on the growing animosity between Europeans and Americans. Despite the venom being spewed online, I still don’t actually consider myself anti-American, but that doesn’t mean I stay silent while the Trump movement goes insane.
My stream Auron on Spengler’s Second Religiousne…
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