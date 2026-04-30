Monthly Review, April 2026

This month, I read through my essays and speak about the emerging theories that try to explain the unraveling of the world around us. Is Trump playing the long game against Lloyd’s of London, or is it the Revenge of the W.E.F?
I also discuss how YouTube hates its users and creates disincentives for creators.
Thanks, as always, for all the support.
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