Monthly Review, July 2026

In this month’s podcast, I discuss the film Backrooms and how it reflects Generation Z’s interest in both 90s nostalgia and the visual media of the time. Is Backrooms itself a meta-commentary on Gen Z remembering a ‘Time they never knew’ through a slightly off-kilter lens?
I also discuss the invasion of Ceuta, and read the essays of the month, which were…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Morgoth’s Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.