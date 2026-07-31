Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review
The MorgCast
Monthly Review, July 2026
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Monthly Review, July 2026

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In this month’s podcast, I discuss the film Backrooms and how it reflects Generation Z’s interest in both 90s nostalgia and the visual media of the time. Is Backrooms itself a meta-commentary on Gen Z remembering a ‘Time they never knew’ through a slightly off-kilter lens?

I also discuss the invasion of Ceuta, and read the essays of the month, which were…

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