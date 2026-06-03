Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Morgoth
1d

This is the second time I published this article, and Substack are still not sending out the notification emails.

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Terry Bell's avatar
Terry Bell
1d

I don't want equality for all anymore. That's what has led to immigrants having the upper hand whenever things like this happen. I want preferential treatment for native people in the same way it would be given in Lagos, Delhi, Rawalpindi or Beijing to their people against a foreigner.

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