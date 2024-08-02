When I say that Britain is a nuthouse, I do not mean it in the sense of Heath Ledger’s Joker’s nihilistic chic insanity, but more a Kafkaesque or Lovecraftian madness. Britain’s madness is one in which truth and reality are dangled before the natives on a piece of string attached to a rod and forever being snatched away by the ruling class with the word…
Britain Is A Madhouse
Why Britain is turning into a lunatic asylum
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