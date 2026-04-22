Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter Aske's avatar
Walter Aske
6h

1990s was that couple of seconds where Wile E Coyote has run off the cliff but hasn't yet begun to fall, cultural momentum kept it going but in a weird "outside of history" way. It's the decade of The Truman Show, Dark City, The Matrix, Fight Club of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, an unease about surfaces. I see it as akin to Europe 1900-1914. 9/11 was our 1914, which if you want to get schizo about it means 1939 is our 2026.

Reply
Share
Oswald longshanks's avatar
Oswald longshanks
8h

I began in a round about way the search for truth in the 90s , tasted the rebellious delights offered at the social engineering candy store ! The early 2000s was also an extension of the 90s for me , looking into Buddhist philosophy going vegan ect. None of it hits the spot .. now at 50 I have become a catechumen in the holy orthodox church(antiochian) in york .. after 2020 it became clear where the lines were drawn to me . We are in the world but mustn't be of the world .

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture