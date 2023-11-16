Whatever Happened To The Midlife Crisis?
Pondering over the cultural trope of the midlife crisis
It was my birthday this week and I quipped to my other half that I was at the prime age for a midlife crisis and she burst out laughing. I’m not actually having a midlife crisis but if I was and said so I know it’d be viewed as a big joke and something I was merely making up. Yet, during the 80s and the 90s the trope of the midlife crisis, especially i…
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