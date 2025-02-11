Time Bandits,Technology and Evil
Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy classic Time Bandits is not officially a Monty Python production, but it involves most of the team, and much of the humour is obviously “Pythonesque”. Monty Python has, in online right spaces, developed a reputation as the quintessential baby boomers, gleefully and ignorantly hacking away at the foundations of Western Civili…
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