Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Albion's avatar
Albion
5d

I will buy this 'cost of living crisis' excuse when a large chunk of the population ditch their 'Luxury Beliefs'

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Commander Nelson's avatar
Commander Nelson
5dEdited

It feels like we may be approaching an apocalyptic battle between what remains of the Christian egalitarian morality, and the solar morality of the superman.

There should be no holds barred in this battle because it is literally a battle for the future of the human species.

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