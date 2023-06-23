The oddball alternative rock band The Flaming Lips have a bittersweet song in their somewhat neglected canon called Waiting For Superman. The song depicts the masses once again in need of saving and once again they await their lord and saviour, Superman. Superman in this context is a postmodern stand-in for a Higher-Entity whom they call upon whenever t…
Too Heavy For Superman...
On the increasing load diversity is placing upon mighty shoulders
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