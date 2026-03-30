Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Pacheco's avatar
Joel Pacheco
11hEdited

Trump was, unfortunately, one of the West's last chances to survive. And he blew it. He blew for a worthless and entirely self-serving 'allied' country (which has always been a one-sided marriage anyway). And the tangible result will be, most likely, the West being engulfed in Wagnerian chaos.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Morgoth and others
KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
11h

How much agency does Trump actually have? I´m inclined to think that he made a bargain, his end of which he now has to hold up and that any agency he may have had before is now essentially gone.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Morgoth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture