Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Walter Aske's avatar
Walter Aske
2d

Mogg is a huge disappointment, it's like recovering a lost 70s Clint Eastwood thriller, rumoured to have been too racy, too gritty, too fascist for the studio, costarring Gene Hackman, called something like Nazi Cop, but it turns out Clint and Hackman play a homosexual couple who want to adopt a black baby, they fight a bigoted establishment, finally conquering and kissing while you sit there not only having wasted your evening but also now unable to enjoy any Clint Eastwood or Gene Hackman film ever again - that is Mogg.

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Jules's avatar
Jules
2dEdited

Morgoth, can I ask you a very direct question - probably even a naive one?

Do you think there's any hope, or are we lost?

What are you really working towards/fighting for?

My fear is that pretty much all is lost. And that it has happened so quickly. I've been shocked - almost traumatised - by how quickly our situation has become a) apparent, and b) irreversible. I've had a hunch for 20+ years that something was/is wrong but I was still basically a normie. Now the blinkers have been ripped off and I feel grief at the loss of my homeland. I can't see myself staying and am planning to leave. Sorry for such a blunt question - I'd understand if you ignored it.

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11 replies by Morgoth and others
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