Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
3h

Mr. Morgoth, once again you have hit the nail on the head. It does not please me to write this, because I find that the subversion in Christmas ads is somehow worse, almost as if it was sacrilegious. A piece from you on Christmas and what it can give us and teach us, even in these times, by you, Mr. Morgoth, would be wonderful. It could be something like a Christmas present to your readers. Or maybe you did write something about that already, I do not remember. In any case, keep up the good work.

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Vad Feo's avatar
Vad Feo
3h

As Orwell put it, "I understand how; I do not understand why". So I'm wondering is the answer the same as in the book.

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