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Morgoth’s Review

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The Fox's avatar
The Fox
7h

Excellent and timely post, Morgoth. I knew about the Jill Dando and Dr Kelly caes, and I remain troubled by them both, but I wasn't aware of the first two victims. I shall look into them further. As for the official narratives on Ann Widdecombe's murder, John Vernon's classic line in The Outlaw Josey Wales says it best: 'Don't piss down my back and tell me its raining'.

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KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
7h

As I was reading this masterful piece of yours, Mr. Morgoth, I began to wonder whether you would mention Dr David Kelly and I am glad that you did.

There are many well-known cases similar in their circumstances and murkiness from my own neck of the woods and from other Western countries. When you look closer into these cases, it becomes clear that the official narrative does not add up. It is often also clear who would have an axe to grind and an interest in sending a message.

The question then becomes what could be a reason for the powers that be _not_ to have acts committed when the "utility" therein is easy to see. I can think of only two: Backlash if the mainstream media reports on it and ethical qualms of the people involved. And now I shall say no more.

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