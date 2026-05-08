I’m not usually one for offering commentary on electoral politics as it’s happening, so to speak, but local elections offer a glimpse of the country in the moment. A depressing glimpse, to be sure, like one of those microscope slides that show the bacteria under your fingernails.

Just to clarify for those outside the UK: The Local Elections decide who or what will handle routine administrative work, such as collecting bins, infrastructure, and housing issues, rather than electing MPs and deciding on the government itself. It is at this level that local ‘grassroots’ parties push through the fresh green roots that will rejuvenate our glorious democratic tradition.

The results speak of fracturing, or old allegiances breaking and alliances crumbling.

The old Tory/Labour duopoly continues to be crushed under the weight of the policies they spent decades ramming down the British people’s throats.

My own views on Farage and Reform UK need not be repeated here, but the fact that they’re truly on the march represents perhaps why the party was needed by the establishment to begin with. Similarly, the grotesque Green Party fills a gap created by the dissolution of the Old Guard.

The clip above is not an anomaly but a harbinger of things to come. It is what is happening ‘out there’ before the Westminster spin doctors and Public Relations departments can work their magic, making it more presentable to the British people.

The opposite of the Green Party fielding candidates that don’t even try to speak English is, of course, the Reform UK voter.

In my essay ‘Reforming Normies’, I wrote:

The current “Yookay” manifests the crisis that the British State finds itself in. It is not so much a problem with theory or ideology, all of which now ring utterly hollow and false anyway, but the subject population’s lived reality and material existence. The once abstracted “I would not mind if I were the only white person in a space” has become the very real and unnerving “I am the only white person in the space”.

The colossal surge in support for Reform reflects native panic, just as the Green Party has become an explicit vehicle for immigrants to access power. It is my opinion that both of these parties are astroturfed, yet their respective support bases reveal nascent sectarian divisions that will, and are, becoming existential in nature. So-called Muslim Independents are now projected to take 208 council wards, primarily leaving Labour because of their perceived lack of support over the Gaza issue.

If anything, the Muslims and Greens have underperformed in this local election. However, the trend is now clear: sectarian politics has fully taken root and will become the all-encompassing driver of politics in the future.

The mainstream will continue to deny that people are increasingly voting in their own ethnic interest. We will endure excruciatingly dull debates on the NHS and ‘opportunities’ because the core of the issue cannot be addressed within their frame of reference. The lies will continue, even as the nation descends into an intra-tribal power-grab.

A Note On Restore Britain

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party mainly sat out the local elections, concentrating on their home ground of Great Yarmouth because they lacked the time needed to properly vet all the councillors applying.

Given that there’s obviously a huge wellspring of support for Farage’s Reform UK, the challenge for Restore is how to differentiate itself from it. Particularly when we factor in the increasing drive toward a symbolic representation based on identitarian grounds. I say symbolic here because, until proven otherwise, that’s what Farage actually is.

However, there’s recently been much chatter online to the effect that Restore, like Reform, is already completely sewn up and in the bag for the Zionist lobby, like every other right-wing populist party. Lowe’s own statements and social media posts are certainly in keeping with that trend, while others in the party in senior positions have expressed opinions to the contrary.

The hot-take prediction economy means that many people wish to form a concrete view and, further, launch attacks on the party based upon that view. My personal opinion is that this issue hasn't been properly ironed out yet and could go either way. I expressed the view when the party started that Counter Jihad style messaging and ideology would be a catastrophe, and there’s no shortage of people on Xitter gleefully posting screenshots of Lowe’s sympathetic views toward Israel in every replies section.

Unfortunately, the more demoralised the wider party becomes as they’re accused of being just another containment psy-op, the more likely they are to become demoralised and walk away.

Farage’s Reform is surging now, but we shall see that the future will be brutal toward warmed-over Thatcherism peddling individualism in a tribal Britain, and Restore Britain would do well to be prepared for that eventuality.