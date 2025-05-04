Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
May 4, 2025

Imagine being a close relative of Morgoth and not being redpilled for the past ten years. Somehow, I find that hilarious.

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6 replies by Morgoth and others
Spiff's avatar
Spiff
May 4, 2025

Many are now noticing what is happening around them. Immigration into Britain is so great it is impossible to ignore.

The current method I see people use to notice without drawing too much ire is to ask where are they putting them all? Where are they living? A reasonably safe way to comment on the scale.

I share your fears about Reform and believe them to be little more than a herding operation; it will work for a while as people are growing desperate.

I must say, it is difficult to understand the goals here. Did the open borders enthusiasts think we wouldn't notice? And where ARE they housing them? There are a lot of unemployed foreign gentlemen wandering the streets where I am. They must live somewhere.

I suspect now we are heading for a total loss in confidence in the government, the various political parties and ultimately representative democracy. It no longer works, but it will take a while for the man in the street to come to these conclusions. So they will vote for anyone that offers to do something. But only when their hopes are dashed will they think deeper.

What a state of affairs. Another factor is going to be the emergence of political parties along ethnic and cultural lines. I suspect that may make many natives wake up.

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