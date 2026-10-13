Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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KlarkashTon's avatar
KlarkashTon
13h

Being almost exactly the same age as you, I remember the 90s very well. Your observations on the ambiguities that were accepted without the attempt to "systematize" them are spot-on. Even more important is the observation that it was precisely the powers that be that deliberately destroyed a state of affairs that was, I would say for everybody involved, not a bad deal at all. They just had to take it to an excess. As they say in my neck of the woods: "Off comes after tight".

I would add that, in practice, any "in-group", be it a family or ethnicity, collectively and intuitively self-organizes by "deciding" who belongs and who does not. That decision does not follow any algorithmic or "scientific" rules, let alone a bureaucratic degree, it just naturally emerges.

That also means that plenty of people, then and arguably even now, do not register as "outsider" at all, though an argument to that effect could _technically_ be construed. Does or did anybody think of Slash, Martin Gore or Rebecca Hall as Black, of Dave Gahan as Asian or of Freddie Mercury as Indian? Different people, on the other hand, may have similar ancestry and _do_ register as outsiders just on account of their associations, behavior and self-presentation.

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White Collar Barbarian's avatar
White Collar Barbarian
7h

I sometimes wonder to myself, where is all this going? What is the desired outcome from those on the left? Whenever I have an opportunity to ask them, I never get an answer. It's as though the very question is irritating to them. Do they want all racial and cultural distinctions to be broken down and for us all to become a big, beige morass of strip malls and vape shops, AI generated pop songs and track suits? Why would you want that? It seems horrific to me. Especially for those in the intelligentsia who are always going on about the wonders of travel and experiencing other cultures. We are very fast approaching a point where every major city looks the same, with the sole exception of pre-WWII architecture.

In any event, we're left in the impossible position of defending things that should never need to be defended.

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