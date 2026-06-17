Before Hope Not Hate went public about the surveillance operation they’d been carrying out on me, there were tremors within my real-life social circle that something was not quite right, because two young men had been around asking questions. Messages swirled around, both directly and indirectly to me, querying whether everything was alright and who these two young men with such a keen interest in me actually were.

Naturally, the Hope Not Hate employees claimed they were mere journalists with an interest in YouTubers, rather than what they are, which is a deeply immoral institution that routinely bends the truth and the law to achieve their ends, which is to “expose” people with opinions not aligned with the power structure.

From a single photo taken of me at a private event, and against my consent, they had somehow managed to find a previous address and intended to “doorstep” me. The purpose of doorstepping a target is primarily psychological. It destroys the target’s sense of security, it surprises, it sends the message “We found you, and we can return to question you whenever we feel like it”.