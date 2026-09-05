Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Jules
3h

Iran is America’s Suez moment, with power visibly moving to a multipolar east.

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Jules
27m

Morgoth, what's your take on what's happening down the road from you in Middlesborough? Is this what civil unrest will increasingly look like as under-30s can't get jobs or homes? Is it gang or drug based? Is it race tension? My hunch is that a lot more of this is our future, for too many reasons to name.....

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