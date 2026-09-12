Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Morgoth
5h

I'll be a little quiet over the next week because I have some family stuff coming.

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
5h

The "system" is clearly all out to destroy Restore (particularly the Telegraph under new ownership). The attacks have been relentless.

So it's been great to see Restore not cuck on banning Kosher slaughter, not backing British involvement in the Iran war, not having a Friends of Israel lobby group inside the party and even backed Charlie Downes when he called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide.

With respect to the Elite Theorists (who's sense of 'humour' can be sick, juvenile and degenerate) Restore has been a net positive.

Even if we think we can't vote ourselves out this at a national level they could become an important vehicle for our agenda.

It's a new organisation, things will not run smooth but we should at least support those inside the party/ movement who want to pull it in OUR direction.

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