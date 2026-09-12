In recent weeks, there has been some tension in this corner of the Internet, ostensibly regarding the success or otherwise of Restore Britain. The split is between people we can think of as Pro-Restore Britain and the Elite Theorists. In terms of my content, I’ve hardly written or said anything about Restore, but for whatever reason, I’ve come to be seen by the elite theorists as a doe-eyed flag waver worthy of scorn for “falling for it again”.

There’s an important distinction to be made here:

Elite Theory is a political science that posits that a small group will always dictate what happens in a society.

“The Elite Theorists” are YouTubers who create content attacking the right wing.

Specifically, Academic Agent, Blamblas Britannica, Scrump and Evelyn. Together, they have produced at least 18 livestreams and 8 videos attacking and undermining Restore Britain, those involved with the party, or anyone (such as myself) who refuses to attack the party.

A process that began wearing the mask of good faith criticism and advice has gradually descended into the Elite Theorists waging a vitriolic and dishonest flame war upon people they quite clearly regard as enemies. Academic Agent has repeatedly asked his acolytes to stop the slander and lies, but continues to promote and platform the content anyway.

There’s a strong element of Motte and Bailey in which the Elite Theorists stake out the position that, say, Charlie Downes is a Zionist plant or a grifter, or that Rupert Lowe is simply a conman. When called out on it, they flee back to the Motte and demand that you disprove the Iron Law of Oligarchy or a principle of Elite Theory as espoused by James Burnham, Machiavelli or Pareto.

The irony is that nobody involved actually disputes the tenets of actual Elite Theory. It isn’t actually Elite Theory vs Populism, but an intra-Elite Theory drama in which the Internet-bound cohort insults and slanders those who moved into the real world to organise and network. And here’s the thing: they will probably fail.

Nobody needs a lecture on the fact that powerful Zionist influence will try to subvert the party. Everybody knows.

Nobody needs a lecture on democracy being a rigged game. Everybody knows.

Nobody needs to be lectured on how Lowe’s Boomerisms could sink the project. Everybody knows.

It is a process where good people network and organise in the real world, and what’s more, they emerged primarily from our own circles. They read Academic Agent’s The Populist Delusion. They consumed the content, they learned, they went out and tried to put it to use, only for the clique they once admired to pour buckets of stale piss over them.

Elite Theory became drama content because they couldn’t stop running their mouths. It wasn’t enough to say the regime can’t be beaten; they had to infer that everyone was a grifter, everyone a conman or Zionist stooge. Another livestream calling everyone a retard, another condescending, smirking video essay before running back to the thick bush of Mosca’s moustache when called out.

For my part, I consider myself a loyalist, nothing more than a good team player. I see people such as Charlie Downes, Harrison Pitt, Lucy White, Lewis Brackpool and Frank Wright as being representative of the sectarian politics of the future. I’m not optimistic. It is precisely because we are suffering under a hostile regime that people moving in this direction are so critical.

The currency of a Balkanised, sectarian society is loyalty. Loyalty is the prerequisite for achieving anything or building any network. I am loyal less to a political party than to a group. I am loyal to individuals who stick their heads above the parapet and get shot at for speaking up for our people.

Our political parties and organisations are so easily infiltrated and subverted because they lack in-group loyalty. This is the understandable concern about a boomer such as Rupert Lowe; they are loyal to a set of principles and ideas rather than to people.

This is why Restore Britain has a somewhat schizophrenic aspect. People who are tribal in their thinking, such as Downes and Pitt, are rubbing against people who are “Civnat” or universalist in their principles. Which side will prevail? We shall see. Certainly, in terms of the regime and its power dynamics, the race-blind non-tribalists have the advantage structurally. But this project is underway; it is not yet sewn up.

This is why, I believe, the Elite Theorists so often engage in character assassination. After all, if everyone is a grifter and a cynical bullshitter, what is there to support?

It is bad faith masquerading as sober analysis. It is, first and foremost, drama slop content.

I’ve been privy to many private conversations of people scratching their heads in confusion as the Elite Theorist tirades degraded from “value-free analysis” into out-and-out slanderous lies, misrepresentation and venom. And for what? To prove a thesis? To attack the only organisation that has friendlies anywhere remotely near it?

Many lessons have been learned from this sorry episode, but the most important isn’t even political theory, but the importance of loyalty.