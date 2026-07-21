Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Terry Bell's avatar
Terry Bell
1d

Glad you wrote about this. I knew about their smear on you. It F'ing sickened me. I must admit when I heard that HNH was now being incorporated openly into frontface government I felt a chill. The irony of their Orwellian title would be funny if the whole thing wasn't so dangerous to any & everyone. For some time now I've expected fake video/text/whatever type "proof" to start appearing due to technological advancements to be used against "enemies of the state" if its deemed necessary.

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Mini Clubman's avatar
Mini Clubman
1d

It is curious how the police have (eventually) stated it was a "targeted attack", "politically motivated" brutal premeditated murder of a prominent politician (allegedly 🙄) yet there is a system wide omerta of the use of the word "assassination". Once upon a time when a prominent politician was murdered the word was used immediately before any suspect was apprehended or motive proven. In this bygone age speculation or "thinking aloud" was universal. It has been reported that he was a reddit moderator on r/GreenAndPleasant - so this "quiet loner" was in fact in a vast community of fellow travellers (allegedly). Very Orwellian, "moderating" in real life. Much like the police "closing the comments section" on the YooKay.

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