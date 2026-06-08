Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Muskerry Tram's avatar
Muskerry Tram
4h

You made a video years back on Archetypes of the Left called the Abomination. O Brien fits the bill

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Irish Rose's avatar
Irish Rose
4h

I honestly can't listen to James O'Brien. It's not even that I disagree with everything he says, it's the way he comes across. He always sounds like he thinks he's the brainiest guy on the planet and anyone who disagrees with him must either be stupid or a bad person. I don't mind people having different opinions, but I can't stand being talked down to. The minute he comes on the radio, I'm reaching for the off button.

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