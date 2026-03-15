Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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The Fox's avatar
The Fox
7h

I watched this film last year, and thought it a fascinating telling of the McDonald's corporate story. It also made me seriously question - and not for the first time, I might add - the relationship of the political 'right' to Ray Kroc's brand of predatory and rapacious liberal-capitalism, versus the authenticity and originality of the McDonald brothers. Good work, especially ever, gentlemen.

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John Wood's avatar
John Wood
10m

Tebbit's on your bike comment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU_pDM1N7i0

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