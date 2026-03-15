Classic Movies #53: The Founder
Diving into the McDonald's origin story and the nature of capitalism
Endeavour and I jump into the 2016 depiction of the origins of fast food giant McDonald’s. We discuss how McDonald’s rebranded patriotism, placing itself at the centre and creating a theology of capitalism.
Is hollowing out traditions and identity intrinsic to the nature of mass and scale capitalism? How can the political right claim to be conservative while also embracing dog-eat-dog economic models?
And much more…
I watched this film last year, and thought it a fascinating telling of the McDonald's corporate story. It also made me seriously question - and not for the first time, I might add - the relationship of the political 'right' to Ray Kroc's brand of predatory and rapacious liberal-capitalism, versus the authenticity and originality of the McDonald brothers. Good work, especially ever, gentlemen.
Tebbit's on your bike comment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU_pDM1N7i0