A number of people have asked me what I think of the government asking people to stockpile, so I thought I’d share my thoughts here. I don’t really have a conspiracy theory about what will happen, though, like many others, I do have a sense that “something” is going to happen.

People are, quite understandably, sceptical of anything the government says, especially when it usually results in another power grab, surveillance and intrusion into people’s lives. The government’s “Be Ready” campaign also seems vague and non-specific, which doesn’t help. However, I believe this is because the government itself is unsure what it could face, as multiple threats are bearing down on supply chains and infrastructure at the same time.

Back in 2022, I wrote an article arguing that the West relied on mind-bendingly complex infrastructure that, while impressive, was profoundly vulnerable precisely because of its complexity. I likened the West, or Globalism more specifically, to an elephant wobbling about on stilts like in the Dali painting.

It now seems that not only are those stilts more visible, but they’re starting to crack. In 2022, I wrote:

I don’t intend to speculate on what could go wrong, but to show that we in the West are becoming increasingly conscious of the infrastructure on which our reality is built. I use the word “reality” here intentionally because that is what I mean, rather than material comfort or wealth. Our reality, how we process and understand life, has largely been based on an a priori assumption of technological innovation which became so all-encompassing we forgot it even existed, or at least fell into a mode of taking it for granted.

I do not see some all-encompassing conspiracy by infinitely competent elites; I just see decline. Where once all we saw were the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree, we now see the drab wiring and socket.

The great hope for a system dedicated almost entirely to efficiency was artificial intelligence, but it now looks as if AI could destroy the very system it was supposed to maintain. Fridges and freezers across Europe were recently turned into heaters, spoiling tons of food. The French government claimed it was Iran, while the Americans pointed toward a Chinese AI model. Whatever the case, the episode highlighted a complexity that requires ever more complexity to remain functional. The freezers were connected to the internet so that the temperature could be regulated remotely. This, in turn, reveals a logistical weakness to exploit; to prevent that weakness from being exploited, more layers of security have to be added.

This same dilemma now faces haulage companies, banks, supermarkets, military infrastructure and air traffic control.

But this assumes that society can remain wholly functional in an age where diesel refineries are being blown up in key regions of production. On-going conflicts across the world have destroyed up to 12% of global refining capacity; Trump’s moronic war in the Middle East has reduced oil production by a million barrels per day. The ability of the system to re-route and juggle supply chains has been truly impressive (market manipulation notwithstanding), however, besides price hikes, the full potential impact is yet to be felt.

Consider what it takes to supply Scotland with tomatoes in January. The crop will likely have been grown in Morocco, Spain or within Dutch gas-heated industrial systems. Transporting it requires placing the tomato in a refrigeration system that can be hacked and hauled by fuel-powered transport across the world, while avoiding regions that blow up the refineries that produce it. Even the navigation systems that guide the vehicle rely on internet cables that Iran now threatens to sever.

Tomatoes are what gardeners call “heavy feeders”, meaning the plants rely heavily on added nutrients and minerals to create the succulent red orbs. The problem is that much of those nutrients must travel through the warzone of the Strait of Hormuz. And unlike diesel and oil, governments do not have stockpiles of fertiliser. Fertiliser prices have risen by 30-50% in 2026, and many farmers will be casting around, wondering if it’s even worth planting “heavy feeder” crops in 2027. The fertiliser shortage becomes chronic in poorer parts of the world, where farmers will be priced out of buying fertiliser, resulting in lower yields that cost more to produce.

I expect we’ll hear a lot about beans and pulses in 2027 because they fix nitrogen in the soil.

We can see that each issue facing the globalist system overlaps and influences the others. Like a tremor running through a spider’s web, a shock or shortage in one part of the system ripples and shakes the others. Moreover, these uncertainties create incentives for governments to stockpile and hold on to what they already have. On this count, the United Kingdom has been a dismal failure because the total reliance on “just in time” logistics means, by definition, there are no stockpiles in warehouses.

China, by contrast, has been stockpiling with gusto. In May 2026, the World Bank president accused China of “hoarding” colossal amounts of both food and fertiliser. The argument was that China passes itself off as a “developing nation” despite having the world’s second-largest economy. Meanwhile, developing nations in Africa and other parts of Asia face food shortages in the years ahead.

This is the situation the British Government faces: a system creaking and cracking under its own weight and complexity. One can only imagine the laments in the hearts of devout Globalists as they watch this grand endeavour sway and tilt in a sea of geopolitical upheaval and stress.

Still, some confirmation bias is always at play here. I am interested in agriculture and gardening, so that is what I tend to notice. Others will focus more on the AI threat, fuel, or the wars. But it seems to me that if “the Event” happens, the effect on our lives and that of our families will be supply chain disruption, regardless of the cause.

The Government’s own Be Ready campaign pretty much says so, but because of a severe trust deficit, nobody takes it at face value.

When all is said and done, it really doesn’t hurt to have supplies of things you will actually use/eat. If something happens, you’re ready; if nothing happens, then you just eat it anyway.

Lest I get accused of fearmongering or spreading doom, it’s worth noting that the Globalist system has proven remarkably resilient and, at this point, has endured crisis after crisis and always seems to rewire itself.

Do You Really Want Something To Happen?