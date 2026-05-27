Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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james murphy's avatar
james murphy
1h

Somehow deeply consoling to hear your voice saying the simple things that are forbidden, and yet which mean so much to us as a people, Morgoth. Even your simple restatement of the truth is somehow a minor victory that raises the spirit cast down by this tragedy…

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james murphy's avatar
james murphy
1h

Went to Durdle Door, Dorset, a year back. Like being in Lahore. Deeply depressing.

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