I recently watched an interview with John Mearsheimer discussing the Iran War in which he expressed his concern that the Jewish people, rather than merely the “Zionist Lobby”, will be blamed for the debacle. Mearsheimer’s now-famous book, The Lobby, detailed the extent and political power of Israeli-aligned power players in shaping American foreign policy objectives, and their sprawling network of censors and incentives to ensure that everyone stays in line and doesn’t ask too many questions.

Those questions are certainly being asked now. As I noted to Millennial Woes recently, we seem like squishy moderates on the issue compared to what people with far greater platforms than ours routinely say.

When I first began consuming content on the “JQ” around 2013, YouTube was a far freer, less restricted place, though actual white nationalist content didn’t amount to much more than perhaps two podcasts and five articles a week. William Luther Pierce’s monologues, mash-ups of Hitler speeches and documentaries questioning events in World War II, were commonplace. A documentary on the history of Hollywood and the content of the movie industry, called An Empire of Their Own, made an impression on me, as did Kevin MacDonald’s Culture of Critique.