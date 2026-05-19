Esoteric Starmerism (video)
On the British online right’s emerging respect for the hollow Prime Minister, immune to all pressures and criticism…
On the British online right’s emerging respect for the hollow Prime Minister, immune to all pressures and criticism…
Wow I’ve been on this from day one @PigeonReligion
Once again, a very good video essay full of accurate observations by you, Mr. Morgoth. Thanks. Having listened to it, I was struck by how different the PM is from the US President, who loves nothing more than to talk about his popularity and his alleged successes that allegedly make him so popular. One could think that Trumpism in America would bring forth other governments in the West which operate basically in the same spirit. But the PMs style appears to be basically the exact opposite. Is there a deeper reason for that? I am unable to see it. (There is Farage, of course, but he is not PM).
And then there´s the question that has been vexing me for a long time: Why is it, that the European governments - and especially the UK government, which has probably been under the most pressure from America of them all - have been so adamant (thankfully!) in refusing to get entangled in the Iran matter?
In contrast, when it comes to Ukraine, they have gone all in with basically no caveats. And yet it is not clear to me how such a hard line in the confrontation with Russia is less detrimental to Europe´s overall interests than involvement in the Gulf. After all, European countries did participate in previous American wars in the Middle East. Why are they so sheepish when it comes to so many things that clearly appear to be against the Europeans´ interests, and yet every once in a while (like with Greenland) they do grow a spine and do not give in?