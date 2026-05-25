Classic Movies #55: Thirteen Days
We dive into the intelligent and underrated 2000 film Thirteen Days about the Cuban Missile Crisis. How can rational actors following rational strategies create fundamentally irrational outcomes? What are the similarities or differences between Trump’s Iran stand-off and the Cuban Missile Crisis?
And is Pete Hegseth simply basing his persona on Hollywood incarnations of men such as Robert McNamara?
And much more!
Excellent review.
The Iranians watched as American soldiers and their allies inflicted horrendous levels of suffering, death, and destruction on the Iraqi civilian population--non-combatants. And the Iranians are well aware of what an American occupation would really mean. No one wants to go through a humiliating and brutal foreign occupation. The Iranians do not want to end up like the Iraqis. They will fight, even if it means propping up an unpopular regime.
The war in Iran is being dictated by a foreign country (Israel, a minor country) and this has become glaringly obvious to the average American. And this war is to America's determent. And when Americans fall off the energy cliff, they are going to really suffer serious hardships. Israel's alliance with the US is effectively over.
Yes, you are right. The Trump administration is filled with low IQ, uncultured loudmouths and bullies. America looks inept and incompetent.
Maga died with the first bomb that hit Iran last winter.
America is now in steep decline.
Trump could have reversed mass migration, closed the borders, and revitalized the US economy. He chose to do Israel's bidding.
Israel is now on a very short timeline. The Kingdom of Jerusalem lasted 88 years. I doubt Israel will beat that.
Hegseth acting the movie in his head..........