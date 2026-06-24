Morgoth’s Review

Morgoth’s Review

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
1d

Great article.

People who are surprised that so many White people would still vote/ hold out hope for Labour need to understand, that in post industrial wastelands many of our own people live on welfare and fear the Right will take it away from them.

Any party or movement that looks like reheated Thatcherism will not connect.

Thanks for everything you do Morgoth.

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Walter Aske's avatar
Walter Aske
1d

The constant "perception management" has worn me down, like when a sociopath colleague I had kept spinning superficially plausible lies to explain why he fucked up everything he touched, I just felt too tired to engage, to even analyse the bs.

Not a football fan but this year I was watching England in the World Cup and not only didn't care if they scored, I was actually willing Croatia to win. I knew that if England won the "perception managers" would turn it into a victory for homosexuality & Turkish-barbers-&-vape shop-Yookay. I'm tired of living in a managed reality, I just want normal simple things: men kicking a ball about, politicians who might skim a bit off the side but don't actually want to exterminate the native population, simple things like that.

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